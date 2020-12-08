Temperature Boost Ahead of Friday’s Cold Front

Another chilly night is expected tonight with lows in the 30s to lower 40s under a clear sky with calm winds through the night. We have warmer days tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the southwest and that’s typically a warmer wind. Then winds will increase to 10-20 mph Thursday afternoon. Breezy, warm, sunny... that’s the weather we have ahead of our next cold front.

We have a cold front expected on Friday that will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. While the threat for severe weather appears low at this time, this is something that will need to be monitored as the week progresses. If we get any stronger storms, it would be along the front as it initially passes through and that, as of now, is slated to arrive around midday. Afternoon/evening showers behind the front can also be expected, so you’ll want to have the umbrella handy for most of the day Friday.

Over the past few model updates, the front has slowed down... if this trend continues we might have to increase rain chances and possibility raise the potential for stronger storms. Stay tuned as we work out these details in the next few days.

After our cold front, we should see cooler weather for the weekend with temperatures climbing only into the 50s for the afternoons, both Saturday and Sunday, even with sunshine back in the forecast.

