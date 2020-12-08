Advertisement

Temperature Boost Ahead of Friday’s Cold Front

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another chilly night is expected tonight with lows in the 30s to lower 40s under a clear sky with calm winds through the night. We have warmer days tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the southwest and that’s typically a warmer wind. Then winds will increase to 10-20 mph Thursday afternoon. Breezy, warm, sunny... that’s the weather we have ahead of our next cold front.

We have a cold front expected on Friday that will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. While the threat for severe weather appears low at this time, this is something that will need to be monitored as the week progresses. If we get any stronger storms, it would be along the front as it initially passes through and that, as of now, is slated to arrive around midday. Afternoon/evening showers behind the front can also be expected, so you’ll want to have the umbrella handy for most of the day Friday.

Over the past few model updates, the front has slowed down... if this trend continues we might have to increase rain chances and possibility raise the potential for stronger storms. Stay tuned as we work out these details in the next few days.

After our cold front, we should see cooler weather for the weekend with temperatures climbing only into the 50s for the afternoons, both Saturday and Sunday, even with sunshine back in the forecast.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarthy relieved Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt (left) and suspended Maj. Gen. Jeffrey...
Two generals, 12 other Fort Hood leaders suspended or relieved in wake of critical review
The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash
Students at Waco Tennyson Middle School will be learning remotely this week. (File)
Another local school temporarily suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

Camille's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Camille's Tuesday Evening Forecast
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
Chilly Mornings, Warm Afternoons Ahead of A Friday Front
KWTX Fastcast Images
Warmer Temperatures Returning This Week!