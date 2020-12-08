Temple: VA’s ‘Garland of Hope’ helps unemployed vets and families

Advertisement

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple VA is coming to the aid of unemployed Veterans and their families this holiday season with the ‘Garland of Hope’ toy drive.

Army Veteran and Social Worker Sheena Moore is the head organizer of the drive.

She says because of COVID-19, the VA has made it even easier to donate by signing up online and then allowing the donors to schedule a drop off time at a centralized location.

“Anytime that we have a chance to assist the veterans by giving extra, it’s important to me,” she said.

“They bring the gifts in here and then the case manager will bring the gifts to the veteran themselves. This is all so the child can see the gift is from them, not us.”

Tailor Brown, a donor who’s father, uncle and grandfather have served, says she couldn’t wait to contribute.

“As soon as they sent out the email about this, I immediately signed up,” she said.

“These are kids we may see out and about that we get to help this Christmas.”

The drive is also accepting monetary donations for items the families might need.

Moore says especially as the pandemic continues, she’s proud to give her fellow comrades some extra help this holiday season.

“Now more than ever, due to the season we’re in, veterans and everyone is really struggling a lot,” she said.

“We see that and I want to help them the best way that I can.”

Anyone who like to donate can contact Moore at her email: sheena.moore2@va.gov.

