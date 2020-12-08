Texas attorney general sues 4 battleground states over presidential election

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four presidential battleground states, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the United States Supreme Court, alleging they “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.”

In the suit, Paxton claims the four states “flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted.”

“The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” he said.

Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden, a move that would swing the election to President Donald Trump.

Trump has filed a series of lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss.

Judges who’ve heard the cases, however, have been among the harshest critics of the arguments from Trump’s legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language.

