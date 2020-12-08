Three area residents died after 18-wheeler struck their car

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Three Central Texas residents died Saturday after an 18-wheeler struck their car and a fourth was flown to a local hospital.

The victims were identified Tuesday as Janet Bridges, 71, of Morgan, Ezekial Southard, 18, of Whitney and Cooper Southard, 26, of Whitney.

They were riding in a Chevrolet Impala that was struck at around 9:50 a.m. Saturday by an 18-wheeler that was westbound on State Highway 22 near CR 1313 in Peoria as the car’s driver attempted to turn left into a private drive, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Tuesday.

The driver of the car, whose name was not released, was flown to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco with what Howard said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler wasn’t injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

