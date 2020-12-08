Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields,...
Flowers, photos and memorabilia adorn the "Imagine" mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination of rock legend John Lennon.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, outside of the Dakota apartment building in New York City, where Lennon lived.

Lennon was 40 years old. He would have turned 80 this past October.

Lennon’s musical career was marked not only by his iconic work with the Beatles, but also by his work as a solo artist.

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Chapman has been denied parole numerous times, most recently earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash
Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez, accused of shooting and killing one person at...
Warrant: Gunman in deadly Texas Walmart shooting suddenly turned and fired
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe

Latest News

While their crimes have been caught on camera, the suspects are still at large. (Source:...
Vandals target 89-year-old Minn. woman’s home 9 times
While their crimes have been caught on camera, the suspects are still at large. (Source:...
Vandals target 89-year-old Minn. woman’s home 9 times
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Route out’ of pandemic: UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson is one of several public officials facing threats amid President...
Public officials, poll workers face threats amid election fallout