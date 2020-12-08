Victim of deadly Central Texas crash identified
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday identified the vehicle of a deadly one-vehicle crash Friday night in Bosque County as Julian Combest, 24 of Cleburne.
Combest died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at around 7:45 p.m. Friday on FM 2602 near Private Road 660 south of Clifton.
Combest was southbound in a Buick Lacrosse when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the vehicle, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The Lacrosse overturned and Combest was ejected, he said.
He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, Howard said.
The accident remains under investigation.
