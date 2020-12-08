Waco: Doris Miller memorial nearing completion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The memorial dedicated to Waco native Doris Miller, the sailor who is credited with saving several lives by taking over an unmanned anti-aircraft gun and carrying wounded sailors to safety during the attack on Pearl Harbor, is almost finished, one of its primary planners said Monday.

“It has gotten stuck in the COVID-19 issue in that the foundry where the final bronzes are being made is closed down,” said Doreen Ravenscroft, president of Cultural Arts of Waco, at a ceremony honoring Miller on Monday.

“Also we’ll be completing the names of all those that are honored around the perimeter pool and then of course honoring all of those who had made donations.”

Ravenscroft said that the memorial should be completed by the time Pearl Harbor Day rolls around next year.

Planning for the memorial began in 2009.

Miller is said to have been collecting laundry at the time of the attack on the USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.

He began shuttling injured sailors to places of safety and later assumed control of an anti-aircraft gun on which he had not been trained, according to naval records.

Miller was awarded the prestigious Navy Cross for his bravery in 1942.

He was killed in action when his ship, the USS Liscome Bay, was sunk by a torpedo fired from a Japanese submarine on Nov. 24, 1943.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.