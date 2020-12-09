Amtrak train hits 18-wheeler at local crossing

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) – An Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway 317 in Moody.

An Amtrak spokesman said no one on the train was injured and no other injuries were immediately reported.

Damage to the rig appeared to be light.

The train will continue on its route after the 18-wheeler is removed from the tracks and a new engineer arrives to take over the trip.

Engineers may opt to be replaced after such accidents, the spokesman said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.