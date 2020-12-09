Advertisement

Bold beer run nets $350 in stolen brew

Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer,...
Security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer, walking out the door.(Source: Gonzales Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (Gray News) – Police are looking for a woman who made a major beer heist at a grocery store.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, security cameras caught a woman with a shopping cart loaded to the brim with cases of beer. She rolled out of a Rouses Supermarket without picking up the tab.

A police department Facebook post put the value of the brew at $357.20 and said the suspect completed her beer run in a late-model Lincoln MKX crossover.

On November 23, 2020 at approximately 3:00 pm, the below pictured female walked out of the Rouses Supermarket in...

Posted by City of Gonzales Police Department on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Only a few hours after Wednesday’s post, police appeared to have a suspect in mind.

“Thanks to everyone for pointing us in her direction! We appreciate it!” Gonzales police said later on their post.

Despite the theft, at least one person saw some humor in the situation.

“Now I don’t condone stealing but that seems like the appropriate amount of alcohol needed to get over this year,” said Channing Elizabeth. “Somebody’s Christmas party is gonna be lit.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarthy relieved Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt (left) and suspended Maj. Gen. Jeffrey...
Two generals, 12 other Fort Hood leaders suspended or relieved in wake of critical review
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four presidential battleground states he claims made...
Texas attorney general sues 4 battleground states over presidential election
Three Central Texas residents died after an 18-wheeler struck their car and a fourth was flown...
Three area residents died after 18-wheeler struck their car
Officers fanned out Tuesday after a car with two children inside was stolen from outside a...
Officers fan out after car stolen from local gas station with 2 children inside
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
AP sources: Biden to pick Katherine Tai as top trade envoy
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
Vaccine distribution in rural America faces logistical challenges
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct