Advertisement

Central Texas man indicted for capital murder in deaths of woman, adult son

Jerry W. Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.
Jerry W. Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Jerry W. Baker, 36, was indicted for capital murder of multiple persons Wednesday in the shooting deaths of a woman and her adult son whose bodies were found in September in a home in Harker Heights.

Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.

Officers found Gina David Kearney, 55 and her son Michael David, 35, just before midnight on Sept. 30. after someone told a Copperas Cove officer the home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive in Harker Heights needed to be checked.

Cove police contacted Harker Heights police and officers were sent to the home and found the doors locked.

“Officers responded to the address and knocks at the door were met with no response. Concern for the welfare of the occupants inside, the officers were required to forcibly enter the home and discovered two gunshot victims who were deceased,” police said.

Baker was arrested on Oct. 2.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarthy relieved Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt (left) and suspended Maj. Gen. Jeffrey...
Two generals, 12 other Fort Hood leaders suspended or relieved in wake of critical review
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four presidential battleground states he claims made...
Texas attorney general sues 4 battleground states over presidential election
Three Central Texas residents died after an 18-wheeler struck their car and a fourth was flown...
Three area residents died after 18-wheeler struck their car
Officers fanned out Tuesday after a car with two children inside was stolen from outside a...
Officers fan out after car stolen from local gas station with 2 children inside
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews

Latest News

A Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship between an educator and student...
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
File Photo
Texas lawmaker plans to file bill calling for referendum on secession from US
The Texas Department of Public Safety plans to extend office hours at several area driver's...
Hours to be extended at some area driver’s license offices
President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom...
Nevada Supreme Court rejects Trump camp’s bid to nullify election results