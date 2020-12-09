Central Texas man indicted for capital murder in deaths of woman, adult son

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Jerry W. Baker, 36, was indicted for capital murder of multiple persons Wednesday in the shooting deaths of a woman and her adult son whose bodies were found in September in a home in Harker Heights.

Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.

Officers found Gina David Kearney, 55 and her son Michael David, 35, just before midnight on Sept. 30. after someone told a Copperas Cove officer the home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive in Harker Heights needed to be checked.

Cove police contacted Harker Heights police and officers were sent to the home and found the doors locked.

“Officers responded to the address and knocks at the door were met with no response. Concern for the welfare of the occupants inside, the officers were required to forcibly enter the home and discovered two gunshot victims who were deceased,” police said.

Baker was arrested on Oct. 2.

