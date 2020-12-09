Advertisement

Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship

Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (KWTX) A Rosebud-Lott ISD school nurse has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and student.

Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.

A warrant was issued after Falls County Constable Jerry Loden found evidence of an improper relationship with a student.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

