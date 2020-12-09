Advertisement

Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19 before game against Dallas Cowboys

Published: Dec. 8, 2020
BALTIMORE (CBSDFW.COM) – Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted shortly before the game Tuesday night, Dec. 8 against his former team the Dallas Cowboys, he has been pulled for testing positive for COVID-19.

Moments later, Bryant tweeted: “Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this” before tagging the NFL in another tweet asking if the game should be stopped since he tested positive.

Bryant tweeted, “Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my s*** come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF.”

Bryant went on to say, “The crazy thing is I have the same damn routine… this s*** do not make sense to me.”

The Ravens announced that Bryant won’t play due to an illness.

This was to be the first game Bryant would have played against the Cowboys since being released from the team after the 2017 season.

He was a star on the Cowboys for eight seasons.

The 32-year-old receiver must now enter quarantine.

