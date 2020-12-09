Advertisement

Federal fugitive leads local officers on high-speed chase

A federal fugitive led local officers on a highs-speed chase Tuesday. (File)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) – A federal fugitive was in custody Tuesday evening after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Groesbeck and into the northwestern part of Limestone County.

Jeffrey Ray Padgett was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities said.

The pursuit started after Grosebeck police Chief Chris Henson attempted to pull Padgett over at around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and ended near Lake Mexia where Padgett was arrested.

He was taken to the Limestone County Jail.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Mexia Police Department, and Limestone County Pct. 1 Constable Scott Smith assisted.

