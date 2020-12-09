Fort Hood: Army announces ‘People First’ initiative

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Along with announcement of the removal of 14 Fort Hood leaders, the Army also announced the implementation of the People First initiative Tuesday morning.

The initiative puts Army leaders through a ‘People’s First Academy’ to better understand how to talk with soldiers on a personal level and will be implemented in March 2021.

It also delves into an improved missing soldier protocol, which will now classify a missing soldier as ‘absent unknown’ within the first 48 hours of a disappearance. Immediate action will also be taken to find them.

Lt. Gen. Pat White noted that the initiative will cause massive changes to the climate and culture on Fort Hood.

“By next September, we’ll have turned more than 60% of the formation,” he said.

“So, we’re gonna do this again until I’m sure we’re on the right path. What we’re seeking is professionals. That all takes a little bit of time. As we maneuver our way through the future, what I’ve got to determine is where are my resources best used to get after the corrosives here at Fort Hood.”

On top of the initiative, the independent review panel says that changes to Army CID, JAGS and its handling of sexual harassment, suicides and crime cases on Fort Hood is a strong possibility.

“Some of the investigative tools that most law enforcement agencies have, they didn’t have at their fingertips,” said Chris Swecker.

“Cell phone tracking, mirroring or extracting information from mobile devices which is very critical. There were also delays in getting council assigned to the victims. So, all of those things combined made it a very long and drawn out process.”

With the death of Vanessa Guillen and dozens of other soldiers in the last few years putting the Army and Fort Hood’s integrity on the line, White says failure is not an option.

“Provide the tools, connect with your soldiers, contact the parents, do what the chief of staff of the Army calls the golden triangle,” he said.

“This is your Army. Tell the truth and help us make corrections along the way.”

