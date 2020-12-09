Hours to be extended at some area driver’s license offices

(KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety plans to extend office hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays starting on Jan. 4 at designated driver’s license offices around the state including the office in at 1070 Westinghouse Rd. in Georgetown and the office at 5100 West Elms Rd. in Killeen.

Residents may make appointments at the designated offices now, the DPS said Wednesday.

The offices were selected based on transaction volume.

Saturday hours continue through Dec. 19 at driver’s license offices at 3030 West U.S. Highway 287 in Corsicana; Building 69005 on Hood Road at Fort Hood; 3418 East Main St. in Gatesville; 1070 Westinghouse Rd. in Georgetown; 126 South Covington in Hillsboro; 5100 West Elms Rd. in Killeen; 6612 South General Bruce in Temple, and 1617 East Crest Dr. in Waco.

Appointments are available.

“Customers whose licenses expired while offices were closed should make an appointment as soon as possible,” the DPS said.

“The appointment system is designed to provide additional convenience, reducing the time Texans wait in line,” the DPS said.

“Customers can book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled time. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device.”

Many residents may renew driver licenses and ID and may change addresses online or by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

