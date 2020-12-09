Advertisement

KISD School Board Names New High School

The campus will be located on Chapparal Road. The 432,000 square foot facility will accommodate 3,000 students.
The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to name the new High School currently under...
The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to name the new High School currently under construction, Chaparral High School, during Tuesday night’s board meeting.(Killeen ISD)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to name the new High School currently under construction, Chaparral High School, during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The campus will be located on Chapparal Road. The 432,000 square foot facility will accommodate 3,000 students. The campus was part of the 2018 bond. The campus will include 72 regular classrooms, 22 science labs, multiple computer labs, a robotics lab, engineering lab, flexible learning spaces in a large commons area and a media center.

The district will begin the mascot and branding discussion for the new campus in the coming weeks.

Chaparral High School is set to open in the Fall of 2022.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarthy relieved Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt (left) and suspended Maj. Gen. Jeffrey...
Two generals, 12 other Fort Hood leaders suspended or relieved in wake of critical review
The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash
Students at Waco Tennyson Middle School will be learning remotely this week. (File)
Another local school temporarily suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

Academy Elementary is closing its campus for three days out of an abundance of caution.
Local elementary school closes campus temporarily due to COVID-19
Maj. Gen. Pat White Fort Hood's commander. White noted that the initiative will cause massive...
Fort Hood: Army announces ‘People First’ initiative
lauren and drake
The Faces of COVID19: Central Texans share stories of loss and heartbreak
The state reported a near-record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the regional count rose...
State reports near-record number of new COVID-19 cases; 8 more die in Central Texas