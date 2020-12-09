Local elementary school closes campus temporarily due to COVID-19

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Academy Elementary is closing its campus for three days out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Superintendent Billy Harlan released the following letter to parents:

“To Academy Elementary School students/families, In keeping with AISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all Elementary School families that, in an abundance of caution, the Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, December 9th through Friday, December 11th. AISD administration has come to this decision based on the total number of staff and students that are currently absent due to COVID-19 related issues. The total number of active students/staff who are currently lab confirmed COVID-19 positive is only 4; however, 20% of our students and 54% of our staff are out today and tomorrow because they have been identified as close contacts to various positive cases. Your student’s teachers will be giving them instructional items to complete via paper packets. Packets will be sent home with your student today and will need to be turned in when they return on Monday, December 14, 2020. Teachers will also reach out to you for a daily check-in which will serve as their attendance for the day. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your student’s teachers and campus administrators. I appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation together. Please know that I have the best interest of all students and staff in mind.

Sincerely, Billy Harlan

Billy Harlan, Superintendent”

