Advertisement

Local elementary school closes campus temporarily due to COVID-19

Academy Elementary is closing its campus for three days out of an abundance of caution.
Academy Elementary is closing its campus for three days out of an abundance of caution.
Academy Elementary is closing its campus for three days out of an abundance of caution.(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Academy Elementary is closing its campus for three days out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Superintendent Billy Harlan released the following letter to parents:

“To Academy Elementary School students/families, In keeping with AISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all Elementary School families that, in an abundance of caution, the Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, December 9th through Friday, December 11th. AISD administration has come to this decision based on the total number of staff and students that are currently absent due to COVID-19 related issues. The total number of active students/staff who are currently lab confirmed COVID-19 positive is only 4; however, 20% of our students and 54% of our staff are out today and tomorrow because they have been identified as close contacts to various positive cases. Your student’s teachers will be giving them instructional items to complete via paper packets. Packets will be sent home with your student today and will need to be turned in when they return on Monday, December 14, 2020. Teachers will also reach out to you for a daily check-in which will serve as their attendance for the day. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your student’s teachers and campus administrators. I appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation together. Please know that I have the best interest of all students and staff in mind.

Sincerely, Billy Harlan

Billy Harlan, Superintendent”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarthy relieved Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt (left) and suspended Maj. Gen. Jeffrey...
Two generals, 12 other Fort Hood leaders suspended or relieved in wake of critical review
The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash
Students at Waco Tennyson Middle School will be learning remotely this week. (File)
Another local school temporarily suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

The state reported a near-record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the regional count rose...
State reports near-record number of new COVID-19 cases; 8 more die in Central Texas
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
US virus cases pass 15 million; deaths hit record levels with the holidays ahead
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective