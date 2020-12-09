Robinson: City hires new police chief

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Robinson on Wednesday announced Richard “Rich” Andreucci accepted its job offer to become the new police chief of the Robinson Police Department.

“I believe his experience and dedication to the police profession, as well as his commitment to community policing, will benefit the Robinson Police Department and the City of Robinson as a whole,” Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin said.

The city announced it anticipates Andreucci - currently a lieutenant with the City of Sunset Valley Police Department - joining its department sometime after the holidays.

“My family and I are very excited to join the Robinson community and I look forward to the opportunity to start meeting everyone,” Andreucci said.

Robinson’s new police chief began his law enforcement career with the City of Manor Police Department in 2004, serving as a patrol officer, school resource officer, and criminal investigation corporal.

Andreucci joined the Sunset Valley Police Department in 2009 as a criminal investigation sergeant and earned a promotion to lieutenant in 2012.

He also served six months as interim police chief in Sunset Valley.

Andreucci holds a bachelors degree in criminal justice from Midwestern State University and is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership and Command College.

