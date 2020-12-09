Advertisement

SpaceX Starship crash lands after Texas test launch

The shiny bullet-shaped SpaceX Starship made a fiery crash landing Wednesday after a test launch in Texas.(SpaceX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - SpaceX’s shiny, bullet-shaped Starship soared several miles into the air Wednesday from a remote corner of Texas.

But the 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.

It was the highest and most elaborate test yet for the rocket ship that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as little as six years.

SpaceX was aiming for an altitude of eight miles.

This full-scale, stainless steel prototype soared out over the Gulf of Mexico, then flipped sideways as planned and dropped back to the southeastern tip of Texas near the Mexican border.

It burst apart at the very end, as it attempted to land upright.

