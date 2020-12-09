Advertisement

Steady gains for stocks deliver more records on Wall Street

Steady gains throughout the day delivered another round of record highs for major indexes on...
Steady gains throughout the day delivered another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Steady gains throughout the day delivered another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street Tuesday.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also hit a record high.

Small-company stocks rose much more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.

The gains, which came after a shaky start for the market, came as the U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program.

U.S. regulators have given a positive initial review of the vaccine and a decision to allow its use is expected within days.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarthy relieved Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt (left) and suspended Maj. Gen. Jeffrey...
Two generals, 12 other Fort Hood leaders suspended or relieved in wake of critical review
The 18-wheeler, which was hauling 80,000 pounds of corn, cut the car in half, authorities said.
18-wheeler slices through car on area highway bridge killing one
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews
One person died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107 in Bruceville-Eddy.(File)
Elderly Central Texas man dies in early-morning crash
Students at Waco Tennyson Middle School will be learning remotely this week. (File)
Another local school temporarily suspends on-campus instruction

Latest News

This file photo shows an LED-illuminated wireless router in Philadelphia. Researchers at a...
Research: Millions of smart devices vulnerable to hacking
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, taking a pause from their recent rally. (AP...
Stocks close mostly lower, pushing pause on recent rally
The payment pause began March 13 as part of the original coronavirus relief package and has now...
Federal borrowers get to skip another student loan payment
Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73...
Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order citing failure to provide services