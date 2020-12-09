Steady gains for stocks deliver more records on Wall Street
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Steady gains throughout the day delivered another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street Tuesday.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq also hit a record high.
Small-company stocks rose much more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.
The gains, which came after a shaky start for the market, came as the U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program.
U.S. regulators have given a positive initial review of the vaccine and a decision to allow its use is expected within days.
