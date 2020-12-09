Texas lawmaker plans to file bill calling for referendum on secession from US

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Claiming the United States federal government no longer represents the values of Texans, a state representative plans to file a bill that would greenlight a referendum giving Texans a vote for secession.

Kyle Biedermann, a Republican who represents district 73 in the Texas House of Representatives, made the announcement on his Twitter and Facebook accounts on Tuesday with the hashtag “Texit.”

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation,” Biedermann said.

Biedermann said his proposed legislation “perfectly aligns” with Article 1, Section 2 of the Texas Constitution.

That article states, “All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.”

Biedermann did not announce when he plans to file the bill. His district includes Comal, Gillespie, and Kendall counties in the Texas Hill Country

A Supreme Court ruling in 1869 in the case of Texas v. White is widely cited by scholars when discussing the legality of secession.

In that ruling, the Supreme Court held that Texas, since its admission to the union in 1845, “entered an indestructible union, composed of indestructible states.”

