Texas mechanic frees cat trapped in car’s dashboard

A Texas mechanic came to the rescue after a woman’s pet cat somehow managed to crawl inside the...
A Texas mechanic came to the rescue after a woman’s pet cat somehow managed to crawl inside the dashboard of a car.(KAUZ)
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the help of Eric Frazer of Frazer Auto, one Iowa Park resident was able to safely free her pet cat after it crawled into her car dashboard.

“I figured that she hid maybe under one of the seats in the back so I just drove home and when I got home I looked for her under the seats didn’t find her under any of the seats,” said Jaclynn Walker, the owner of the cat named Pumpkin.

Walker says she believes the cat crawled into her dashboard when she left the car to get the kitten checked in for its vet appointment.

“My husband brought out a bag of cat food, we brought out a bag of chips to shake it to get her to come out but she didn’t.” said Walker.

After three hours of unsuccessful attempts to free the kitten herself and noticing the cat’s breathing was becoming labored, she began calling auto shops for help.

“So it actually went in through the dash through the driver’s side and wedged itself up behind the AC box. I don’t know how it got up that far,” Frazer said.

Frazer cleared his entire schedule for the day and spent five hours taking apart Walker’s car in order to free the cat.

