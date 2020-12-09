Texas woman charged after boyfriend dies in early-morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A Lubbock woman was arrested early Wednesday after her boyfriend died in what she told p[olice was an accidental shooting.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at Somerset Square Apartments near 11th and Bangor, which is near Mackenzie Middle School in Lubbock.

When police arrived, they found one person dead.

Officers said a woman called police at around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday and told them she accidentally shot her boyfriend.

Officers found 26-year-old Nathaniel Bloedel in an upstairs bedroom.

The initial investigation revealed Bloedel received a fatal gunshot wound during a domestic dispute with 25-year-old Kaitlin Ehrhart.

She has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with manslaughter and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Lubbock Metro Crimes Unit is investigating.

According to Ehrhart’s arrest warrant, she called 911 and reported she had accidentally shot her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they found Ehrhart standing outside.

Bloedel, was found in an upstairs bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Ehrhart was taken ht to the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Office voluntarily for an interview.

Ehrhart gave a video recorded sworn statement in which she said she and Bloedel had been arguing about a recent breakup.

During this argument, Bloedel was in possession of a firearm that belonged to Ehrhart.

Ehrhart told police she took the gun away from Bloedel.

She said she swung the firearm in an upward direction, which passed up his torso.

She stated the gun fired as she did this.

She said Bloedel immediately fell to the floor and she saw a gunshot wound to his forehead.

The warrant says Ehrhart called a relative in south Texas to tell them what had happened.

That relative advised her to hang up and call 911.

Ehrhart then called 911.

Ehrhart stated she has received safety training and instruction on how to handle a firearm safely.

Ehrhart agreed with investigators she was reckless in handling the firearm.

