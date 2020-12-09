Advertisement

Texas woman charged after boyfriend dies in early-morning shooting

Kaitlin Ehrhart, 25, told police the shooting was accidental.
Kaitlin Ehrhart, 25, told police the shooting was accidental.(Jail photo via KCBD)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A Lubbock woman was arrested early Wednesday after her boyfriend died in what she told p[olice was an accidental shooting.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at Somerset Square Apartments near 11th and Bangor, which is near Mackenzie Middle School in Lubbock.

When police arrived, they found one person dead.

Officers said a woman called police at around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday and told them she accidentally shot her boyfriend.

Officers found 26-year-old Nathaniel Bloedel in an upstairs bedroom.

The initial investigation revealed Bloedel received a fatal gunshot wound during a domestic dispute with 25-year-old Kaitlin Ehrhart.

She has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with manslaughter and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Lubbock Metro Crimes Unit is investigating.

According to Ehrhart’s arrest warrant, she called 911 and reported she had accidentally shot her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they found Ehrhart standing outside.

Bloedel, was found in an upstairs bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Ehrhart was taken ht to the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Office voluntarily for an interview.

Ehrhart gave a video recorded sworn statement in which she said she and Bloedel had been arguing about a recent breakup.

During this argument, Bloedel was in possession of a firearm that belonged to Ehrhart.

Ehrhart told police she took the gun away from Bloedel.

She said she swung the firearm in an upward direction, which passed up his torso.

She stated the gun fired as she did this.

She said Bloedel immediately fell to the floor and she saw a gunshot wound to his forehead.

The warrant says Ehrhart called a relative in south Texas to tell them what had happened.

That relative advised her to hang up and call 911.

Ehrhart then called 911.

Ehrhart stated she has received safety training and instruction on how to handle a firearm safely.

Ehrhart agreed with investigators she was reckless in handling the firearm.

Copyright 2020 KCBD All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarthy relieved Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt (left) and suspended Maj. Gen. Jeffrey...
Two generals, 12 other Fort Hood leaders suspended or relieved in wake of critical review
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four presidential battleground states he claims made...
Texas attorney general sues 4 battleground states over presidential election
Three Central Texas residents died after an 18-wheeler struck their car and a fourth was flown...
Three area residents died after 18-wheeler struck their car
Officers fanned out Tuesday after a car with two children inside was stolen from outside a...
Officers fan out after car stolen from local gas station with 2 children inside
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom...
Nevada Supreme Court rejects Trump camp’s bid to nullify election results
Texas game wardens rescued a missing hunter who was in a pre-hypothermic state as a cold front...
Texas game wardens rescue missing hunter as temperatures drop
A Texas mechanic came to the rescue after a woman’s pet cat somehow managed to crawl inside the...
Texas mechanic frees cat trapped in car’s dashboard
Academy Elementary is closing its campus for three days out of an abundance of caution. (File)
Local elementary school closes campus temporarily due to COVID-19