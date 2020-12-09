Advertisement

Waco: Group collecting Christmas gifts for veterans and their families

The Veterans One Stop in Waco is collecting gift cards, food, clothes and other items for veterans and their families this Christmas
The Veterans One Stop in Waco is collecting gift cards, food, clothes and other items for...
The Veterans One Stop in Waco is collecting gift cards, food, clothes and other items for veterans and their families this Christmas.(KWTX)
By Justin Earley
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Veterans One Stop in Waco is collecting gift cards, food, clothes and other items for veterans and their families this Christmas.

Homeless veterans need items like heavy warm coats, thick socks, and large blankets for the cold months ahead.

There’s also a need for non-perishable foods, especially side dishes for holiday meal gift boxes, like green beans, dry mashed potatoes and boxed stuffing.

And the one stop is collecting gift cards to pay for miscellaneous refrigerated foods and other items.

You can also help sponsor a family and provide food and gifts for children this Christmas.

Program director Bobbi Stewart told us, “the families are going to be targeted. We’re going to make a list of exactly what they need. So this isn’t just take a toy and go, we’re going to personalize it.”

If you’d like to help, you can contact the Veterans One Stop at (254) 297-7171.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarthy relieved Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt (left) and suspended Maj. Gen. Jeffrey...
Two generals, 12 other Fort Hood leaders suspended or relieved in wake of critical review
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four presidential battleground states he claims made...
Texas attorney general sues 4 battleground states over presidential election
Three Central Texas residents died after an 18-wheeler struck their car and a fourth was flown...
Three area residents died after 18-wheeler struck their car
Officers fanned out Tuesday after a car with two children inside was stolen from outside a...
Officers fan out after car stolen from local gas station with 2 children inside
The Better Business Bureau is investigating a Central Texas online retailer after receiving...
BBB investigates Central Texas online retailer after nearly 175 complaints, negative reviews

Latest News

Francis English walked away from her home on Courtney Lane at around noon Wednesday.
Search underway for missing 66-year-old Central Texas woman
More than 650 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Central Texas, 15 more area...
More than 650 additional COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths reported in Central Texas
Art Center of Waco
Art Center of Waco
Special Needs Prom
Special needs prom will go on at local church despite pandemic
An Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway 317 in...
Amtrak train hits 18-wheeler at local crossing