Warm Before the Storm Chance

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
One more warm day before changes roll in Friday with our next front. Thursday is going to be warm again with highs in the 70s. Tomorrow will be a little breezy too as winds pick up out of the south, about 10-20mph. We may have a few high clouds but overall tomorrow will be sunny and warm.

Clouds won’t really build in until Friday as our cold front slides through. The storm system should take most of the day to move through Friday with scattered rain beginning potentially as early as 2 AM west of I-35. Scattered-to-numerous showers will work slowly across the area and may last off and on through the afternoon. Although most of us will only see rain, we’re keeping an eye on the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms near and east of I-35 during the afternoon. It’ll clear out for Saturday and after Friday’s front sweeps through the area, temperatures will drop into the 50s this weekend. We could see another front swing through Sunday dropping temperatures a bit more and potentially sparking some more rain but as of now the chances of rain are low.

