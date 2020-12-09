Warm Weather Wednesday Before Wet Weather Friday

The record high temperature for December 9th is 82° set just last year in 2019 and while the record is likely safe, we’re going to be within a stones throw of the record again this year. Much like yesterday, expect temperatures to start out chilly in the 30s and low 40s, but ample sunshine will boost temperatures quickly into the mid 60s by 11 AM with late-day highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s! We’re going to spend another day with chilly morning temperatures and toasty afternoon temperatures tomorrow too. Morning temperatures will be a bit warmer though as we’ll start out only in the low 40s thanks to south winds bringing some moisture into the atmosphere. The extra moisture means a slightly slower warm up but highs should still be able to peak in the mid-to-upper 70s again.

Friday’s cold front isn’t that far away from Central Texas. In fact, the storm system has been sitting of the coast of California for a few days now but it’s going to get a kick forward in speed today. The storm system should take most of the day to move through Friday with scattered rain beginning potentially as early as 2 AM west of I-35. Scattered-to-numerous showers will work slowly across the area and may last off and on through the afternoon. Although most of us will only see rain, we’re keeping an eye on the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms near and east of I-35 during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but we could see a few rumbles of thunder, brief 30-40 MPH wind gusts within thunderstorms, and very small hail. After Friday’s front sweeps through the area, temperatures will drop into the 50s this weekend. We could see another front swing through Sunday dropping temperatures a bit more and potentially sparking some more rain but as of now the chances of rain are low.

