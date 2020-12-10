Advertisement

Agents find over five-dozen aliens inside tanker trailer

Border Patrol searched the trailer and found 62 undocumented immigrants
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents foiled a massive human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened after agents stopped a truck hauling a tanker trailer.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents found a total of 62 undocumented immigrants inside an enclosed trailer.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

The immigrants were taken in for processing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
An Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway 317 in...
Amtrak train hits 18-wheeler at local crossing
Kaitlin Ehrhart, 25, told police the shooting was accidental.
Texas woman charged after boyfriend dies in early-morning shooting
Jerry W. Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.
Central Texas man indicted for capital murder in deaths of woman, adult son
File Photo
Texas lawmaker plans to file bill calling for referendum on secession from US

Latest News

At least one suspect was in custody late Thursday morning.
Officers fan out in search of armed suspects after high-speed chase
Jim Turner Chevrolet
Jim Turner Chevrolet and Operation Home Front collect toys for Central Texas kis
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Ex-Central Texas street gang member faces execution in 1999 slayings of religious couple
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death