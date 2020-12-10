China restricts US official travel to Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China says it is imposing restrictions on travel to Hong Kong by some U.S. officials and others in retaliation for similar measures imposed on Chinese individuals by Washington.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and nearby Macao will temporarily no longer receive visa-free entry privileges.

She says U.S. officials, congressional staffers, employees of non-governmental organizations and their immediate family members will face “reciprocal sanctions.”

The U.S. has barred certain Chinese and Hong Kong officials from traveling to the U.S. or having dealings with the U.S. financial system over their roles in enforcing a sweeping National Security Law passed this summer that ushered in a crackdown on free speech in Hong Kong.

