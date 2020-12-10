Advertisement

China restricts US official travel to Hong Kong

FILE - In this July 4, 2020, file photo, a protester carries an American flag during a protest...
FILE - In this July 4, 2020, file photo, a protester carries an American flag during a protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong. China says it is imposing restrictions on travel to Hong Kong by some U.S. officials and others in retaliation for similar measures imposed on Chinese individuals by Washington. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)(Kin Cheung | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) — China says it is imposing restrictions on travel to Hong Kong by some U.S. officials and others in retaliation for similar measures imposed on Chinese individuals by Washington.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and nearby Macao will temporarily no longer receive visa-free entry privileges.

She says U.S. officials, congressional staffers, employees of non-governmental organizations and their immediate family members will face “reciprocal sanctions.”

The U.S. has barred certain Chinese and Hong Kong officials from traveling to the U.S. or having dealings with the U.S. financial system over their roles in enforcing a sweeping National Security Law passed this summer that ushered in a crackdown on free speech in Hong Kong.

