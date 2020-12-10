Advertisement

Cold Front & Rain Chances Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another quiet, sunny, and warm day in Central Texas, but we’ve got some changes right around the corner as our next cold front and rain chance gets closer. Tonight clouds build in from the west and we could see some scattered rain by morning. We can’t rule out an isolated storm during this time, but thunder will be more likely Friday afternoon. Coverage will be highest west of the I-35 corridor since that’s the way our system is moving in. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s.

As it looks now, rain should overspread much of the area and should be most widespread between 6 AM and 10 AM. The best chances for precipitation would be along and east of the I-35 corridor. Rain chances will be highestn for the first half of the day and then areas east of I-35 will have the better rain chance tomorrow afternoon.

As the front pushes eastward and out of Central Texas, our rain chances go away and we will clear out the clouds from west to east. The comes the cool down... highs on Saturday and Sunday will be only in the 50s. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday but we will start to see more clouds on Sunday as our next weather maker draws closer. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s/low 60s but temperatures will fall quickly with gusty north winds taking over and maybe even a little bit of light rain.

