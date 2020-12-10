Crawford: High-tech Christmas light display brightens pandemic blues

CRAWFOR, Texas (KWTX) - An epic Christmas display in McLennan County is using an estimated 6,000,000 lights to bring families cheer at the end of 2020.

This is the eleventh year Kevin and Michelle Hetherington have been putting up a stellar display for the public to enjoy at their home on 330 Butler Ln. off Highway 6 near Crawford.

“When I was little, this is what my mother always took us around to look at--Christmas lights--and that was just a big part of my growing up,” said Mr. Hetherington.

However, this ain’t your mother’s Christmas lights--it’s Christmas on steroids.

There’s millions of lights synchronized by computers with music which visitors can listen to on their radios (95.5 FM), thirty-foot tall trees, and new this year: lasers which required FBI and aviation clearance.

“To run the lasers, yes, there’s several little backgrounds you have to do, which kind of blew my mind, too,” said Hetherington.

Although it wasn’t finished, people started showing up to see the show Thanksgiving night.

Hetherington says it’s needed more this year than ever.

“To do something like this, you have to plan it about six months in advance, then with everything that’s going on in the world, we decided ‘okay, lets go all the way out,’ and that’s kind of what we did,” he said. “This year we’ve been through quite a bit, you can’t do much of anything because of the COVID, but at least here you can drive through, you don’t have to get out of the car, look at some lights, and enjoy a little music.”

In 2019, they said about 30,000 visitors came through.

Although the show is free, they ask for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which the Hetheringtons try to match.

