Flirting With A Record Today, Dealing With Rain Tomorrow

Wednesday’s record high temperature of 82° set last year remained in tact since high temperatures only peaked at 80°. Even though temperatures will be just as warm if not slightly cooler than yesterday, we’re still going to be flirting with another temperature record! Today’s temperature record is 80° and was set in 1938. Morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s and 40s but will warm quickly through the 50s and 60s. Late day highs will range from 75° to 80° with the warmest temperatures expected in Bell and McLennan County. South winds will be a bit breezy today too and could gust to near 25 MPH at times. The breezy south winds today will pull moisture into the atmosphere which will be tapped into by a storm system arriving tomorrow!

The upper-level disturbance which had been meandering off the coast of California is finally moving into the Desert Southwest this morning and will traverse Texas tomorrow. Scattered to numerous showers move from west to east across the area starting as early at 3 AM west of Highway 281. Rain will overspread much of the area and should be most widespread between 6 AM and 10 AM. We are expecting rain to clear out from west to east around lunchtime and in the afternoon. Some late-day sunshine should boost afternoon temperatures into the low 70s. Although we’ll be mostly dry during the afternoon, an arriving cold front could potentially spark an isolated strong storm east of I-35 after 3 PM. If any storms form, they could contain gusty winds and small hail but the overall severe weather risk is low. Rain should exit the entire area by 10 PM and cooler air settles in for the weekend!

