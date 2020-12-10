Advertisement

Girl asks Santa to stop her sadness

Published: Dec. 10, 2020
ARAVADA, Colo. (KMGH) - A little Colorado girl won’t have her father or her grandmother to celebrate with this holiday season.

They died in a tragic house fire over the summer that 11-year-old Brooklynn survived.

She wrote a touching letter to Santa, asking him to ease her pain.

Santa’s biggest fan and greatest helper, Amber Klein, set up a mailbox in front of her house to send letters from local kids to Santa.

New letters arrive every day, but one heavy with heartache caught Klein’s eye.

“Santa, I’ve been suffering from depression and my anger issues have been bad lately. So, what I’m trying to say is, I shouldn’t get presents and can you please stop my sadness,” Klein read from Brooklynn’s note.

With the power of Facebook, Klein tracked down Brooklynn.

“My dad passed away in a house fire and I just immediately wanted to protect her,” Klein said. “I feel like, whether it be my dad or Brooklynn’s dad, that they brought us together.”

The two are forming a new bond and a new wish list.

“Brooklynn loves to do crafts, so she wants paint sets, watercolors, fluffy socks,” Klein said.

Brooklynn sent a second letter to Santa asking for letters from the public to help bring some joy.

She has since received an outpouring of love and support from her community.

She says it’s fun seeing letters from people she doesn’t even know.

