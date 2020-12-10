Hundreds of area families have lost loved ones to COVID-19; victims are more than simple statistics

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The daily drone of statistics on COVID-19 cases and deaths can be mind-numbing, but the simple fact is hundreds of Central Texas families have lost loved ones to the virus and more deaths are yet to come.

Fifteen more deaths were reported on Wednesday alone in Central Texas where the virus has claimed the lives of at least 571 residents since March, every one of them leaving families and friends to grieve.

“It was so fast”

Shane Mantz lost his grandmother Darlene McKinley to COVID-19 in September.

“She meant the world I mean she was the matriarch of the family,” he said.

“She went by ‘Oma’ and she was the glue that held everyone together.”

McKinley’s family became concerned for her well-being after the nursing home in which she was living, had an outbreak of COVID-19 over the summer.

Mantz says she was OK when she first began showing symptoms.

“She said all she had was a sore throat and that she was doing fine,” he said.

But the symptoms worsened.

“It was so fast just boom, boom, boom,” Mantz said.

“She tested positive for the virus and within two weeks she was in the ICU and that was it,” he says.

“My kids won’t get to know there Oma again and that’s extremely infuriating.”

Mantz hopes more people will take the virus seriously.

“I get that we are burned out on wearing masks and social distancing,” he said.

“Hell I am burned out too…but you just have to do it. You have to do it.”

“It’s not fair the way he left”

Diana Garcia’s father, Roberto Garcia, battled COVID-19 in the hospital for more than a month before he died.

“It’s not fair the way he left, we didn’t even get to say goodbye,” Garcia said.

She says that things with her father were up and down.

“He was doing great the day before he passed,” she said.

“He was up they even took him off the ventilator and we got to ZOOM call with him.”

“Later that night at 5 a.m. we got a call that he didn’t make it.”

Garcia hopes others don’t have to go through the pain her family has.

“Please wear a mask and take it seriously,” she says.

“It could not affect us at all, but the person who is next to you, they could die from it.”

“It wasn’t a happy ending”

Sarah Stone and her family are mourning the loss of Ronald Wells, affectionately known as “Granpa.”

“Granpa was one heck of man,” Stone said.

“There was hardly a time where he wasn’t telling jokes,” she remembered.

Wells who was usually good natured and full of humor, fell ill in November.

“At home it just got worse more coughing and more shortness of breath,” Stone said.

What was first believed to be a sinus infection turned out to be a positive case of COVID-19 that quickly landed him in the hospital.

Well’s wife, Lynne, did everything she could to be by his side.

“I sat in the waiting room from 8:30 in the morning to 7-something at night,” she said, “until I heard the last nurse that had him tell me how he was doing.”

The family says his health continued to deteriorate.

“It wasn’t a happy ending,” Lynne said.

“We had to beg but the doctor let us in there for the end of his life,” she said.

“He died in front of us... and to just know this could have been prevented.”

After losing Ronald the family hopes more people will take the virus seriously.

“COVID s real and it’s there and it’s devastating,” Lynne said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.