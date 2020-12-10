Advertisement

Local county elevates COVID-19 threat level to ‘Severe,’ says public health system is strained

The health district reported 168 new cases of the virus Thursday. (File)
The health district reported 168 new cases of the virus Thursday. (File)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Public Health District elevated the county’s COVID-19 threat to Level 1: Severe Uncontrolled Transmission Thursday because of worsening community outbreaks of the virus.

The health district reported 168 new cases of the virus Thursday.

“Our seven-day rolling average is sitting at 141 cases and our incidence rate remains over 400 per 100,000 people. This is certainly a concern coming into the Christmas holiday,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Chadwell Robison said.

“Our public health system is strained and while our healthcare partners are managing they are also under stress,” she said.

“We expect another possible wave of COVID-19 cases after Christmas and if it is anything like the wave of new cases we saw following Thanksgiving it could certainly prove to be extremely problematic for Bell County,” she said.

