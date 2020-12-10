Local high school basketball coach resigns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Matt Brown resigned as head basketball coach at Midway High School on Monday.

Midway athletics confirmed his resignation.

Brown is leaving for personal reasons.

Paul Langenfeld will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the year.

Langenfeld was an assistant coach for Brown.

Brown was named the head basketball coach at Midway in 2018.

