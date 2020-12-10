Marvin Guy supporters protest delayed trial; call for his release

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Marvin Guy appeared from the Bell County Jail in a virtual hearing Wednesday. During the status hearing Guy’s attorney and district judge John Gauntt said the impact of COVID-19 limits them from taking Guy’s case to trial.

Guy, 52, is charged with capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder in connection with the May 9, 2014 shooting death of Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie and other SWAT officers were attempting to serve a “no-knock” search warrant when Guy allegedly shot Dinwiddie.

Guy has been in the Bell County jail awaiting trial for more than 6 years.

He has had trial dates set and reset at least 3 times.

While Wednesday’s hearing was underway, family members and supporter of Guy held a protest outside the court demanding that he either be released or taken to trial soon.

The president of the Austin NAACP president Nelson Linder also joined protesters outside of the Bell County Justice Complex calling for justice.

“Marvin Guy needs to be released,” Linder said. “There’s no reason why he should continue to be held in jail based on the evidence.”

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing, the attorneys and the judge agreed to hold another status hearing in January 2021.

