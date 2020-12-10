More than 650 additional COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths reported in Central Texas

(KWTX) – Another 660 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 37,527, 15 more area residents have died of the virus, the total statewide case count is nearing 1.3 million, and the statewide death toll is now more than 23,000.

Five additional deaths were reported Wednesday in Bell and McLennan counties and more deaths were reported in Coryell, Freestone, Hamilton, Milam and San Saba counties, as well.

The virus may have claimed as many as 574 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Wednesday at least 559 have died including 131 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 130; 16 Bosque County residents; 19 Coryell County residents, three more than the local count of 16; 15 Falls County residents; 15 Freestone County residents; nine Hamilton County residents; 22 Hill County residents; 11 Lampasas County residents; 17 Leon County residents; 20 Limestone County residents; 217 McLennan County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 227; 10 Milam County residents, one fewer than the local count of nine; eight Mills County residents; 41 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 46; nine Robertson County residents, and 11 San Saba County residents.

Vaccine is on the way, but distribution plans are pending

Local health officials Wednesday said they expect the first doses of vaccine to arrive within one or two weeks, although a poll released Wednesday shows only about half of Americans are ready to take it.

Almost 6,000 doses of COVID-19 will be provided to three hospitals in Bell and McLennan counties during the first week of distribution, according to a schedule released by the Department of State Health Services.

Scott & White Medical Center in Temple will receive 3,000 doses and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco will each receive 975.

“This is just a first installment, we will receive more,” Dr. Marc Elieson of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“In the organization we are trying to find those who are more at risk and we are making sure they get to the front of the line to get the vaccine,” he said.

Under the state’s current plan, the first of the 224,250 doses Texas will receive will go to healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or to treat people with the virus and to vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities.

The vaccine distribution will start with frontline healthcare providers. It will be very narrow on the front end but I believe both companies plan on ramping up vaccines,” Dr. Brian Becker of Ascension Providence said.

Plans for broader distribution are still pending, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said Wednesday.

“The plan is in process and as soon as we are able to do so we will get it to our community,” he said.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is one of 12 military facilities in the U.S. that will receive part of an initial allotment of 43,875 doses of vaccine from the Department of Defense, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

Wilford Hall at Joint Base San Antonio will also receive an allotment.

Distribution will be conducted in phases, the Pentagon said.

Total case count in Texas nears 1.3 million, death toll rises to more than 23,000

The Department of State Health Services reported 11,170 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, 10,930 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 1,283,674.

Of the total, 202,456 cases were active Wednesday and 1,062,398 patients have recovered.

The statewide death toll rose by 273 to 23,081 Wednesday.

At least 9,053 patients were hospitalized, slightly more than on Tuesday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 251 were in hospitals, 15 more than on Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients accounted for 27% of all hospitalizations and occupied 20% of available beds Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone, well above the 15% ceiling, which triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

More than 11.6 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Result Date clinical positivity rate was 13.3% Wednesday, down slightly from 13.39% on Tuesday.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported five additional deaths from the virus Wednesday, two Killeen men in their 70s, a Killeen man in his 60s, a Temple man in his 70s and a Killeen man in his 40s, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 130, according to local data.

The health district also reported 119 additional confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 9,793.

Of the total, 1,488 cases were active Wednesday and 8,305 patients have recovered.

Texas Department of State Health Services data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 9,780 total cases and 131 deaths.

Students at Academy Elementary School are learning remotely for the remainder of the week after exposure to four on campus who tested positive for the virus led to a 20% student absentee rate and a 54% rate for staff.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed four active cases of the virus and a total of 186 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed three active cases involving students, and a total of 16 student cases and five employee cases since March. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester. The university will hold an on-campus, walk-through commencement ceremony Saturday, divided into three separate ceremonies beginning with 86 candidates for graduation from the College of Arts and Sciences at 10 a.m., 115 candidates from the College of Business Administration at noon, and 55 candidates from the College of Education and Human Development at 2 p.m. More than 700 spring, summer and fall graduates were invited to attend, 256 of whom have confirmed.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 307 cases involving students and 339 involving employees since March 16, and 60 student cases and 59 staff cases in the past seven days. The district Wednesday reported one active case involving a student and one involving an employee at Alice Douse Elementary; and cases involving two employees at Clarke Elementary; five students and an employee at Fowler Elementary; three students and two employees at Harker Heights Elementary; two students and an employee at Haynes Elementary; a student and two employees at Iduma Elementary; a student at Maude Wood Elementary; a student and three employees at Maxdale Elementary; eight students and five employees at Montague Village Elementary; one student at Mountain View Elementary; a student and an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; two employees at Peebles Elementary; three students and an employee at Reeces Creek Elementary; a student and an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; a student and an employee at Saegert Elementary; three students at Timber Ridge Elementary; a student and seven employees at Trimmier Elementary; an employee at Veneable Village Elementary; a student and an employee at West Ward Elementary; an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; a student and two employees at Audie Murphy Middle School; three students at Charles Patterson Middle School; a student and two employees at Liberty Hill Middle School; a student and an employee at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; an employee at Manor Middle School; a student and an employee at Palo Alto Middle School; three students and an employee at Smith Middle School; a student and an employee at Union Grove Middle School; two students and five employees at Ellison High School; two employees at Gateway High School; three students and three employees at Harker Heights High School; a student at Killeen High School; two students and an employee at the KISD Career Center; six students and an employee at Shoemaker High School, and six employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed nine cases at Temple High School; three at Lamar Elementary; one at Travis Elementary; two at Cater Elementary; one at Garcia Elementary, and two cases at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed three cases at the Belton Early Childhood School; five cases as Chisholm Trail Elementary; two at High Point Elementary; one at Leon Heights Elementary; three at Miller Heights Elementary; four at Southwest Elementary; one at Sparta Elementary; two at Tarver Elementary; one at Belton Middle School; two at North Belton Middle School; three at South Belton Middle School; 16 at Belton High School; two at Belton New Tech High School; four at Lake Belton High School, and four at non-campus facilities.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Wednesday reported the deaths of a 90-year-old man, an 80-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman; an 88-year-old woman and a 78-year-old woman, increasing the virus’ toll to 227.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 217 deaths.

The county also reported an additional 440 cases of the virus Wednesday, 139 of them new and 301 of them from earlier this month.

Eighteen of the new cases are from ongoing surge testing.

Of the total, 1,284 cases were active Wednesday, 14,369 patients have recovered, and 104 were hospitalized, 23 of them on ventilators.

Of the 104, 65 are McLennan County residents.

The additional cases include two residents younger than 1; 34 who range in age from 1 to 10; 42 who range in age from 11 to 17; 77 who range in age from 18 to 25; 39 who range in age from 26 to 29; 86 residents in their 30s; 46 residents in their 40s; 55 residents in their 50s; 34 residents in their 60s; 15 residents in their 70s, and 10 who are 80 or older.

COVID-19 patients occupied 20% of available hospital beds and represented 27% of all hospitalizations Tuesday in the state Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County.

That exceeds the 15% limit, triggering capacity reductions and restricting elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

“Our hospital numbers are actually flat and we have stopped climbing. I would like to think that was people being safe over thanksgiving,” Dr. Brian Becker of Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco said Wednesday.

“We haven’t moved into a surge plan. We are operating as normal.”

Dr. Marc Elieson of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center said the same is true at his facility.

“We continue to have open space for COVID and non-COVID patients. We are evaluating what we can do to expand capacity should we need to. We are working daily to re-evaluate our surge plan. At this point there is no reason to deny care to those who need care right here at home.”

The Fuzzy Friends New Year’s Eve fundraiser, the Barkin’ Ball, which was postponed because of the pandemic has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on April 17, 2021 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 75 active cases Wednesday, 55 involving students, 18 involving staff, one involving faculty and one involving a contractor. Over the past seven days, 41 cases have been confirmed for a clinical positivity rate of 3.1%. Since Aug 1, 1,635 cases have been confirmed. Fall semester on-campus instruction has mostly ended. Most on-campus instruction has ended. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 12 active cases Wednesday, four involving students, and a total of 220 in the past three weeks, 182 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed 134 cumulative cases involving students, 148 involving staff and eight involving personnel designated as “other.” The district Wednesday reported one case at Crestview Elementary; one case at Hillcrest PDS; one at Lake Air Montessori; one at Parkdale Elementary; one at Provident Heights Elementary; one at South Waco Elementary; one at West Avenue Elementary; one at G.W. Carver Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Area Health Careers Academy; one at Indian Spring Middle School; five at Tennyson Middle School; five at University High School; three at Waco High School, and three at non-campus facilities. Students at Waco Tennyson Middle School will be learning remotely this week after four people who were on campus tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s principal, Matt Rambo, said in a letter to parents Monday evening. More than 20 employees will be out Tuesday after either testing positive or having close exposure with someone who tested positive, he said in the letter. On-campus instruction should resume next Monday. Students at Waco’s Lake Air Montessori School, however, are learning remotely this week because of the high number of staff members who are quarantining. On-campus instruction is scheduled to resume on Dec. 14. On-campus instruction at the school was suspended for a week on Nov. 5 and again on Nov. 18 through the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed one active case involving a student at Castleman Creek Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student at Woodway Elementary; one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate; four involving students and three involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; three involving students at Midway Middle School, and nine involving students and seven involving staff at Midway High School.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Wednesday showed four cases involving students at Lorena Primary; two involving students and two involving employees at Lorena Middle School, and five involving students and two involving employees at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed eight active cases at Mart High School, 38 of whose students were quarantined, and two at Mart Elementary, 29 of whose students were quarantined.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed four active cases at McGregor Primary; three active cases at McGregor Elementary; four at Isbill Junior High; and three at McGregor High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 1,427 active cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 480 cases were active, 921 patients have recovered, and 16 have died.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 2,699 total cases, an increase of 32, and a 19th death.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 30 active cases at Gatesville High School, 26 involving students; seven cases at the junior high, five involving students; five cases involving students at the intermediate school; five cases at the elementary school, one involving a student; seven cases at the primary school, four involving students; four cases involving administration staff, and one involving a transportation staff member.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 10 cases involving students and four involving staff at Copperas Cove High School; seven involving students and one involving an employee at Copperas Cove Junior High; nine involving students and one involving an employee at S.C., Lee Junior High; two involving students and three involving employees at Clements Parsons Elementary; two involving employees at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student and seven involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday showed 49 cases involving inmates and 22 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 387 inmates were on medical restriction and 49 were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 30 inmates were restricted; two cases involving inmates and 16 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 263 inmates were medically restricted and three were medically isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; one case involving an inmate and two involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 100 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and two cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 21 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 843 cases Wednesday.

Of the total, 745 patients have recovered.

Fifteen residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported 37 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 83 inmates were medically restricted, and 16 cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 295 inmates were medically restricted and 16 were medically isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 858 cases Wednesday, an increase of eight.

Of the total, 740 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 20 county residents, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 2,026 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 23, and 975 probable cases for a total of 3,001.

Of that number, 251 cases were active and 2,704 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 46 lives in the county, according to local data.

State data showed 41 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Wednesday Bosque County reported 568 cases and 495 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 16 deaths.

Freestone County reported a total of 548 cases Wednesday. Of the total 495 patients have recovered. Fourteen residents have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported five cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County reported 329 cases Wednesday, an increase of four. Of the total 265 patients have recovered. State data showed a ninth death.

Hill County reported a total of 1,269 cases Wednesday and 1,102 recoveries. Twenty two residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard Wednesday showed one active student case on the Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD Wednesday showed one student case at Franklin Elementary School; seven student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Elementary; four student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Intermediate; six student and two employee cases at Hillsboro Middle School, and nine student and four employee cases at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County reported 465 cases Wednesday, an increase of 14, and 366 recoveries. Eleven residents have died.

Leon County reported 476 cases Wednesday and 409 recoveries. State data showed 17 deaths.

Milam County reported 716 confirmed cases Wednesday. Of the total, 40 cases were active, nine patients were hospitalized and 667 have recovered. Nine residents have died, according to local data. State data showed 10 deaths.

Mills County reported 177 cases Wednesday and 117 recoveries. State data showed eight deaths from the virus. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County reported 562 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of five, and 475 recoveries. State data showed nine deaths.

San Saba County reported 318 cases Wednesday, an increase of five, and 291 recoveries. An 11th resident has died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported two cases involving inmates and eight involving employees Wednesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 21 inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated.

