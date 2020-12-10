Officers fan out in search of armed suspects after high-speed chase

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are searching at this hour for suspects who ran after abandoning their car following a high-speed chase that started on State Highway 6 in Waco.

A witness said four people were in the vehicle.

Some of the suspects may be armed.

At least one was in custody late Thursday morning.

The chase started in the area of Highway 6 and Bosque Boulevard.

The driver of the suspects’ vehicle used the turnaround just before the twin bridges and headed back toward the Richland Mall on the highway and then exited at Highway 84 and headed east.

The suspects’ vehicle evidently broke down in the area of South 31st and Franklin Avenue and the occupants got out and ran.

Officers were searching the area late Thursday morning.

