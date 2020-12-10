Advertisement

On-campus instruction suspended at another local school

Students won’t return to campus until Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday. (File)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) – McGregor Elementary School students will learn from home starting Friday through Dec. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns, Superintendent James Lenamon said in a letter to parents Thursday.

The district’s other campuses remain open.

Six active cases of the virus have been confirmed at the elementary school, but as a result of contact tracing, 40% of the school’s instructional staff is on quarantine.

“At this time we are unable to adequately staff and supervise our classrooms,” Lenamon said.

Grab-and-go meals will be available for students.

The campus will be deep-cleaned.

