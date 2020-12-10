On-campus instruction suspended at another local school

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) – McGregor Elementary School students will learn from home starting Friday through Dec. 18 because of COVID-19 concerns, Superintendent James Lenamon said in a letter to parents Thursday.

Students won’t return to campus until Jan. 5, after the Christmas holiday.

The district’s other campuses remain open.

Six active cases of the virus have been confirmed at the elementary school, but as a result of contact tracing, 40% of the school’s instructional staff is on quarantine.

“At this time we are unable to adequately staff and supervise our classrooms,” Lenamon said.

Grab-and-go meals will be available for students.

The campus will be deep-cleaned.

