Search underway for missing 66-year-old Central Texas woman

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Copperas Cove police were searching Wednesday evening for a missing 66-year-old woman with a medical condition.

Francis English walked away from her home on Courtney Lane at around noon Wednesday.

She’s 5-foot-2 and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants and was carrying a white trash bag and a black purse.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222.

