Search underway for missing 66-year-old Central Texas woman

Francis English walked away from her home on Courtney Lane at around noon Wednesday.
Francis English walked away from her home on Courtney Lane at around noon Wednesday.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Copperas Cove police were searching Wednesday evening for a missing 66-year-old woman with a medical condition.

She’s 5-foot-2 and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants and was carrying a white trash bag and a black purse.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222.

