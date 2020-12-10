Advertisement

Smoke drifting over the area is from fires burning in rural Central Texas

A KWTX Skycam view of the smoke over Waco.
A KWTX Skycam view of the smoke over Waco.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - Smoke drifting over some of Central Texas Thursday afternoon was from fires burning in rural Central Texas.

Fires were burning Thursday afternoon and in the Bastrop area.

The Ward Fire in Milam County covered about 100 acres near Rockdale Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from a number of area departments are battling the flames.

The fire was un-contained late Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is conducting prescribed burns Thursday and Friday in Bastrop State Park covering 300 to 400 acres.

“There will be lots of smoke over the next couple of days,” the Bastrop Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

