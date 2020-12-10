Advertisement

Starbucks plans to open 22K stores in coming decade

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.
By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is looking to expand in the coming decade.

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.

These will include new types of stores, like smaller locations, drive-thrus and ones with curbside pickup options.

Starbucks has been struggling since the pandemic started. With employees working from home, commute coffees have been limited.

For stores open at least 13 months, sales fell 9% from June to September, compared to the same period last year.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
An Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway 317 in...
Amtrak train hits 18-wheeler at local crossing
Kaitlin Ehrhart, 25, told police the shooting was accidental.
Texas woman charged after boyfriend dies in early-morning shooting
Jerry W. Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.
Central Texas man indicted for capital murder in deaths of woman, adult son
File Photo
Texas lawmaker plans to file bill calling for referendum on secession from US

Latest News

A surfer died after being bitten by a shark in Hawaii.
Surfer bitten by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies after his condition deteriorates
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
A surfer died after being bitten by a shark in Hawaii.
Surfer bitten by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death
FILE - In this July 7, 2016, file photo, national security adviser Susan Rice on the South Lawn...
Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA