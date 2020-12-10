Texas agriculture commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

DALLAS (AP) - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miller has been critical of measures Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has implemented to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic.

He was among leaders from the right wing of the Texas Republican Party who staged a protest outside of Abbott’s home in October.

Miller was among an estimated 200 people gathered outside the governor’s mansion to blast Abbott’s executive orders, including a continued statewide mask mandate and lockdowns.

In a statement Wednesday, Miller, 65, said he’d be quarantining at his ranch.

Miller represented District 59 in the Texas House from 2001 to 2013, but lost his bid for a seventh term when he lost a GOP runoff race in July 2012 to Gatesville physician J.D. Sheffield.

He was elected agriculture commissioner in 2014 and won a second term in 2018.

