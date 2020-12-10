Advertisement

Texas agriculture commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a former Central Texas state representative, has...
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a former Central Texas state representative, has tested positive for COVID-19.(USDA photo/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miller has been critical of measures Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has implemented to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic.

He was among leaders from the right wing of the Texas Republican Party who staged a protest outside of Abbott’s home in October.

Miller was among an estimated 200 people gathered outside the governor’s mansion to blast Abbott’s executive orders, including a continued statewide mask mandate and lockdowns.

In a statement Wednesday, Miller, 65, said he’d be quarantining at his ranch.

Miller represented District 59 in the Texas House from 2001 to 2013, but lost his bid for a seventh term when he lost a GOP runoff race in July 2012 to Gatesville physician J.D. Sheffield.

He was elected agriculture commissioner in 2014 and won a second term in 2018.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
An Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway 317 in...
Amtrak train hits 18-wheeler at local crossing
Kaitlin Ehrhart, 25, told police the shooting was accidental.
Texas woman charged after boyfriend dies in early-morning shooting
Jerry W. Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.
Central Texas man indicted for capital murder in deaths of woman, adult son
File Photo
Texas lawmaker plans to file bill calling for referendum on secession from US

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump announces Israel and Morocco to normalize relations
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Trump’s chief virus aid negotiator sees ‘a lot of progress’
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings