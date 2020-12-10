Advertisement

Texas school A-F ratings paused, but STAAR test will be administered

Beleaguered Texas school officials caught a break Thursday from the Texas Education Agency, but...
Beleaguered Texas school officials caught a break Thursday from the Texas Education Agency, but students must still take the STAAR test, although the results won’t be used for accountability ratings. (File)(Hannah Hall/file)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A-F school ratings will be paused for the current school year because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but STAAR testing will proceed “to provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow,” the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday.

The test results won’t be used for accountability purposes, and may be removed from teacher evaluations should districts choose to do so, the TEA said.

“The last nine months have been some of the most disruptive of our lives,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.

“The challenges have been especially pronounced for our parents, teachers, and students.”

“The pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth. As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year,” he said.

STAAR tests must be administered on campus or at “other secure testing sites,” the TEA said, “to ensure the results remain valid and reliable.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
An Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway 317.
Video shows Amtrak train as it hits 18-wheeler at local crossing
Kaitlin Ehrhart, 25, told police the shooting was accidental.
Texas woman charged after boyfriend dies in early-morning shooting
Jerry W. Baker remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $2 million.
Central Texas man indicted for capital murder in deaths of woman, adult son
File Photo
Texas lawmaker plans to file bill calling for referendum on secession from US

Latest News

Investigators released surveillance photos from the incident Thursday afternoon.
Woman caught in crossfire as men exchange gunfire near local mall
At least one suspect was in custody late Thursday morning.
Officers fan out in search of armed suspects after high-speed chase; 2 in custody
An Amtrak train hit an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway 317.
Video shows Amtrak train as it hits 18-wheeler at local crossing
Man taken into custody after high speed chase. Video Recorded by Toby Millet.