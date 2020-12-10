Texas school A-F ratings paused, but STAAR test will be administered

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A-F school ratings will be paused for the current school year because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but STAAR testing will proceed “to provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow,” the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday.

The test results won’t be used for accountability purposes, and may be removed from teacher evaluations should districts choose to do so, the TEA said.

“The last nine months have been some of the most disruptive of our lives,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.

“The challenges have been especially pronounced for our parents, teachers, and students.”

“The pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth. As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year,” he said.

STAAR tests must be administered on campus or at “other secure testing sites,” the TEA said, “to ensure the results remain valid and reliable.”

