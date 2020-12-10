Advertisement

‘Under the rug:’ Sexual misconduct shakes FBI’s senior ranks

A former FBI analyst, who asked to be identified only as Becky, poses for a photo, Wednesday,...
A former FBI analyst, who asked to be identified only as Becky, poses for a photo, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Becky alleges in a new federal lawsuit that an FBI supervisory special agent licked her face and groped her at a colleague’s farewell party in 2017. She ended up leaving the FBI and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

The AP found several of the accused FBI officials were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct claims.

Beyond that, federal law enforcement officials are afforded anonymity even after the disciplinary process runs its course, allowing them to land on their feet in the private sector or even remain in law enforcement.

