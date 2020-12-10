Advertisement

Waco: Art Center breaks ground on new downtown location

By Matt Zdun
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Art Center of Waco broke ground on its new downtown location during a small ceremony Wednesday.

The campus will open this summer and include classrooms, at least two art galleries, an outdoor sculpture garden, event and office spaces and a gift shop.

“Our goal is to not necessarily make everybody who comes here an artist but to make them an art lover,” said Alyce Beard, an Art Center of Waco board member, at the ceremony.

Beard also said that the new art center is much needed amid the pandemic.

“The arts are one of the first thing that is cut in public schools when times get tight, and they have been, and they will continue to be for awhile,” Beard said. “So it’s essential to have the Arts Center.”

Board member Jill Michaels said she thinks the new central location will allow more people to appreciate art.

Art Center of Waco’s offices are currently located in the Waco Chamber of Commerce building.

