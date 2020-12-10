Advertisement

Waco: Man breaks local lake record while participating in catfish tournament

Fish on Toys for Tots contest winner
Fish on Toys for Tots contest winner(fb message)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The fourth annual Fish On Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament broke records and raised money for a good cause.

The event at Lake Waco collected toys per participant for the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots fundraiser while allowing the areas best anglers to compete for the biggest and ugliest fish.

Jose Ledesma, competing in the “ugliest fish” category, might have caught the ugliest fish but also broke a record for Lake Waco, he says.

In the ugliest fish category, participants had to catch either a carp, gasper goo or a gar.

Ledesma told News 10 he caught a longnose gar that weighed 22.35 pounds, was 54 inches long and had a girth of 18 inches.

This broke the Lake Waco record for the biggest longnose gar, according to Andre Bravo, owner of the Fish On Texas club.

Bravo also mentioned this is the second time a person has broken a lake record during a Fish On Texas tournament.

This year Fish On had at least four truck loads of toys to donate.

