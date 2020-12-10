Advertisement

Weakness in tech companies leads stocks lower on Wall Street

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in technology companies.
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in technology companies.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Wednesday, easing the benchmark index below the record high it set a day earlier.

Health care and communications companies also slipped. Investors have been balancing hopes for approvals and distribution of coronavirus vaccines against a near-term surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Investors are still closely watching Washington, where talks are continuing on providing more relief to American people and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Congress is still divided over the size and scope of any new package.

