Woman caught in crossfire as men exchange gunfire near local mall

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking for suspects Thursday after a woman was caught in the crossfire early Sunday morning as three men exchanged gunfire in a parking area near the Killeen Mall.

The shooting was reported at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.

The woman was parked outside a business when a man pulled up in a red Chevrolet sedan, parked near her, and got out.

A gray four-door hatchback pulled up and parked nearby, as well, and two men got out and started shooting at the man.

The woman was struck by the gunfire.

Then three men then got back into the vehicles and drove off.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the men was white and was wearing a black North Face hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and may have a small mustache; the second was Black with short hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans and white shoes, and the third was Black with shoulder-length braided hair and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the word “Supreme” on the front, black pants and black shoes with red soles.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

