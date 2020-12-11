Advertisement

Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in theft of car with 2 children inside

Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond Friday.
Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond Friday.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was in the Bell County Jail Friday facing kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges after a car with two young children inside was stolen from a gas station Tuesday in Killeen.

His bond is set at $100,000, according to online jail records.

Officers fanned out Tuesday after the car with two children, ages 2 and 7, in the backseat was stolen from outside the gas station.

They were able to locate the stolen vehicle and found the children unharmed.

The Kia was stolen at around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the children’s mother was inside the gas station in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter and was last seen headed west.

Officers who saturated the area spotted the Kia and the driver pulled over in a parking lot at 4001 West Stan Schlueter where he was taken into custody without incident, Miramontez said.

Paramedics checked the children before the two were returned to their mother.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one suspect was in custody late Thursday morning.
Two teenagers arrested after leading local officers on high-speed chase
Christopher Andre Vialva, 40, was executed Thursday evening at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre,...
One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed
A KWTX Skycam view of the smoke over Waco.
Smoke drifting over the area is from fires burning in rural Central Texas
Erin Lewie turned herself in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Falls County Jail.
Central Texas school nurse charged with improper relationship
Investigators released surveillance photos from the incident Thursday afternoon.
Woman caught in crossfire as men exchange gunfire near local mall

Latest News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use as...
Vaccination against COVID-19 at Texas long-term care facilities could begin in late December
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Texas woman accused of killing expectant mother, removing baby from womb indicted
Amy Jones holds a portrait of Dr. Juan Fitz at their home in Wolfforth on Dec. 1, 2020.
9 months on pandemic’s frontlines crush Texas healthcare workers’ spirits, kills their colleagues
Amid these tough times, Marines and volunteers in Central Texas are facing unprecedented...
Marines have a mission: gathering Toys for Tots gifts, donations in tough economic times