Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in theft of car with 2 children inside

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was in the Bell County Jail Friday facing kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges after a car with two young children inside was stolen from a gas station Tuesday in Killeen.

His bond is set at $100,000, according to online jail records.

Officers fanned out Tuesday after the car with two children, ages 2 and 7, in the backseat was stolen from outside the gas station.

They were able to locate the stolen vehicle and found the children unharmed.

The Kia was stolen at around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the children’s mother was inside the gas station in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter and was last seen headed west.

Officers who saturated the area spotted the Kia and the driver pulled over in a parking lot at 4001 West Stan Schlueter where he was taken into custody without incident, Miramontez said.

Paramedics checked the children before the two were returned to their mother.

